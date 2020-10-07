ESPN's Chris Fowler breaks down Miami-Clemson matchup
No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami.The Canes enter as heavy underdogs, but in college football anything can happen.And on Wednesday afternoon ESPN play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler shared his though...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news