CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Following a sensational week, Miami infielder CJ Kayfus earned Player of the Week recognition from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings, as announced Monday.

Kayfus batted .750 (12-for-16) with three home runs, eight RBI and a 2.137 OPS across the Hurricanes’ 4-0 stretch, highlighted by a sweep of then-No. 17 Virginia Tech.

The junior also scored seven runs, walked four times and stole three bases, helping No. 17 Miami vault up the polls.

Kayfus kicked off the week with two hits and a pair of walks, scoring the game-winning run in the ninth during the Hurricanes’ 7-3 midweek victory over crosstown foe FIU.

The Wellington, Fla., native continued his hot tear, reaching safely four times for the second straight contest, as the Hurricanes walked off the Hokies, 4-3, Friday evening. The 6-foot, 192-pound first baseman finished with three knocks, two runs, two stolen bases, an RBI and a free pass.