CJ Kayfus recognized nationally for player of the week honors
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Following a sensational week, Miami infielder CJ Kayfus earned Player of the Week recognition from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings, as announced Monday.
Kayfus batted .750 (12-for-16) with three home runs, eight RBI and a 2.137 OPS across the Hurricanes’ 4-0 stretch, highlighted by a sweep of then-No. 17 Virginia Tech.
The junior also scored seven runs, walked four times and stole three bases, helping No. 17 Miami vault up the polls.
Kayfus kicked off the week with two hits and a pair of walks, scoring the game-winning run in the ninth during the Hurricanes’ 7-3 midweek victory over crosstown foe FIU.
The Wellington, Fla., native continued his hot tear, reaching safely four times for the second straight contest, as the Hurricanes walked off the Hokies, 4-3, Friday evening. The 6-foot, 192-pound first baseman finished with three knocks, two runs, two stolen bases, an RBI and a free pass.
In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Kayfus added four hits, two RBI, two runs, a walk and a stolen base in Miami’s 21-6 rout over Virginia Tech. The left-handed slugger blasted one of seven Hurricanes’ home runs, the fourth-most in a single game in program history.
During the nightcap, Kayfus punctuated the sweep with his first career multi-homer performance and a career-high five RBI, spearheading Miami’s 12-9 comeback win.
Kayfus is the first Hurricane to collect national recognition this season and joins sophomore right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl as the only two Miami players to garner an ACC weekly honor in 2023, thus far.
The 17th-ranked Hurricanes conclude their four-game homestand with the FAU Owls Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
