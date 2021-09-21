Class of 2024: Top 100 Watchlist
It is time to release a watchlist of 100 top 2024 prospects as their sophomore seasons get underway and many have already established themselves as elite players across the country.
Here is a position breakdown, with names listed alphabetically, of those that made the list:
*****
*****
QUARTERBACK (11 players)
Players: Tyler Aronson, Jayden Bradford, Elijah Brown, CJ Carr, Jadyn Davis, DJ Lagway, Kamari McClellan, Adrian Posse, Dylan Raiola, Julian Sayin, Cole Welliver
Overview: Davis is regarded as arguably the top quarterback in the 2024 class but Sayin has also been impressive early in his career and others could emerge as well. It’s unique that Bradford and Davis are both from South Carolina and could be two of the best QBs in the country. Brown leads the powerful Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offense and could be the next big-timer there. McClellan had a phenomenal showing at the Rivals Camp Series this summer and could see his recruitment take off soon.
*****
RUNNING BACK (8 players)
Players: Anthony Carrie, Kameron Davis, Stacy Gage, Davion Gause, Jerrick Gibson, Tovani Mizell, Ronnie Royal, Yasin Willis
Overview: This could be one of the strongest positions in the 2024 class and there is a tremendous Southeast focus to the players on the list at this point. It’s well-deserved. Gage is probably the top one but Gibson is phenomenal as well and then Carrie and Gause have had impressive performances to join that top fray. Davis is already committed to Florida State but Georgia is trying to flip him. Others will definitely emerge in time.
*****
WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END (19 players)
Players: Keylen Adams, Khalil Bolden, Martavious Collins, Tyseer Denmark, Debron Gatling, Dae’Vonn Hall, Earl Kulp, Zycarl Lewis, James Madison, Nicholas Marsh, Jonathan Paylor, James Randle, Bredell Richardson, Chance Robinson, Jeremiah Smith, Landen Thomas, Joshisa Trader, Zion Ragins, Ryan Wingo
Overview: There are a variety of outstanding receivers in this class although there might not be a clear, without-question No. 1 player at the position yet. Madison was dominant at the Rivals events this summer and then Marsh is someone from the Midwest who could be a big-timer as well. But there are slot receiver options, too, that could really be intriguing including Paylor and Ragins that have game-breaking ability. Two of the top three receivers in the 2022 class are from the Midwest and another one in Wingo is one to watch.
*****
OFFENSIVE LINE (9 players)
Players: Isendre Ahfua, Max Anderson, Daniel Calhoun, DeAndre Carter, Waltclaire Flynn, Cody Fox, Jimothy Lewis, Kam Pringle, Jordan Seaton
Overview: This is either a weaker year for offensive linemen across the board or they just have not emerged on a national scale yet. Ahfua is massive and everywhere he went this summer he landed a new offer. Fox is already committed to Iowa and is being pursued by Notre Dame and others. Calhoun, Carter and Pringle all have great potential. But this is a position group that might not be as high-level as some other cycles.
*****
DEFENSIVE LINE (17 players)
Players: Ja’Qualin Birdsong, Aydin Breland, Hevin Brown-Shuler, TJ Capers, Alex Cunningham, Justin Greene, Kavion Henderson, Andrew Hines, Eddrick Houston, Caleb Mitchell, Xadavien Sims, Jacob Smith, Nigel Smith, Dylan Stephenson, David Stone, Zina Umeozulu, Omar White
Overview: The defensive line group is deep and talented along with being diverse, as there are defensive tackles and ends sprinkled throughout the top 100 list. There are edge defenders and big defensive ends, strong defensive tackles and guys who can shoot the gap as well. Stone has stood out through the summer and Cunningham as well, although others could definitely be fighting for those top spots.
*****
LINEBACKER (7 players)
Players: Sammy Brown, Adarius Hayes, Timajay Hayes, Kari Jackson, Demarcus Riddick, Elijah Rushing, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
Overview: The numbers aren’t massive at linebacker so far in the 2024 class but the talent is definitely there. Brown leads the group and he has the look and playing style of the next big-time linebacker in the state of Georgia. Viliamu-Asa has been getting a lot of hype and attention early on and could be one of the next Polynesian hard-hitters from the West but he’s been sidelined this season with a knee injury. Rushing has the length and style to be an edge rusher or play in space.
*****
DEFENSIVE BACK (17 players)
Players: Omillio Agard, Jaden Allen, Kaleb Beasley, Asaad Brown, Zabien Brown, Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, Wallace Foster, Jaydan Hardy, Antione Jackson, Jordan Johnson-Rubell, Charles Lester III, Ify Obidegwu, Desmond Ricks, Ellis Robinson IV, Marcelles Williams, Maurice Williams, Peyton Woodyard
Overview: This group is loaded and there are potentially multiple five-star prospects at cornerback and safety. Ricks could be the top corner although Agard, Asaad Brown, Jackson, Johnson-Rubell, Robinson and others could have an argument. This could be a special safety group with Woodyard already making a huge impact at powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, Lester is a special athlete and others are making their mark as well.
*****
ATHLETE (12 players)
Players: Jason Brown, Brandon Davis-Swain, KingJoseph Edwards, Tavoy Feagin, Quinton Martin, Emmett Mosley, Zaquan Patterson, Ryan Pellum, Jordan Pride, Tylen Singleton, Joseph Stone Jr., Jelani Watkins
Overview: Many of these players could be moved to specific positions whether it’s receiver or safety but since they have such diverse skill sets and they make plays all over the field, keeping them at athlete this early makes sense. Edwards is definitely someone with lots of ability and Patterson could be the next big-time safety out of South Florida.