For a team that has offensive line issues, the Miami Hurricanes just got one player shorter at the position.

Redshirt freshman guard Cleveland Reed, who was passed by freshman Jakai Clark for a starting job when the Canes reshuffled the lineup in Game 2, is no longer part of the program.

Reed has been removed from the UM official roster.

Reed will look to transfer after playing in two games off the bench last season and getting in last weekend vs. Bethune-Cookman in garbage minutes for the first time this year.

It’s a disappointing end to the Cane career of the former consensus four-star prospect who was selected to the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game and had other offers from the likes of Ohio State, Florida State, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Louisville, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.