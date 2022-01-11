Closer look: Hoops set to face solid FSU team tonight

The University of Miami men’s basketball team made history Saturday night, pulling off a monumental upset of a five-time national champion.

The Hurricanes went into historic Cameron Indoor Stadium and left with a 76-74 triumph over second-ranked Duke. It marked the third time Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga has won in Durham, N.C., the second-most of any coach during his 11-year stint at The U.

Despite facing a larger team filled with five-star recruits and future first-round picks, Miami (13-3, 5-0 ACC) flawlessly executed on both ends of the court to knock off the Blue Devils for the seventh time in 11 years.

Picked No. 12 in the ACC preseason poll, Miami is off to its best start in conference play since 2012-13. The Hurricanes have won nine games in a row, six of them against Power Five teams and five of them in league competition.

Now?

It's on to the next.

And that would be a game at FSU tonight.

The Hurricanes square off with the Seminoles Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida State is 8-5 (2-2) on the season, but features a talented roster picked to finish second in the league after going 18-7 (11-4) and reaching the NCAA Sweet 16 a year ago.

“They’re long and athletic,” Larrañaga said. “They’re fast, they protect the rim. They’re an outstanding Leonard Hamilton-type team and we’ve got to do a great job of preparing for them.”

Hamilton, of course, served as Miami’s head coach from 1990-2000, compiling a 144-147 record and leading the program to three consecutive NCAA Tournament berths. Larrañaga, who sports a 213-133 ledger at The U, is the only other coach to guide Miami to March Madness in three straight years.

The two coaches have a combined 41 years of experience in the Miami-Florida State rivalry, which the Seminoles hold a 51-36 all-time lead in. There is no program in the country the Hurricanes have faced more often than Florida State.

In the most recent meeting, the Seminoles earned an 88-71 road decision on Feb. 24, 2021, against a Miami team with just six available scholarship players.

“Well, it’s always been a great rivalry because we compete with Florida State for everything,” Larrañaga said. “Not just in football and basketball, but for students, for notoriety around the state, for everything.”

Redshirt sophomore guard Caleb Mills is the leading scorer for this Florida State team, averaging 13.2 points per game. He also co-leads the Seminoles, who handed Louisville its first ACC loss Saturday night, with 1.8 steals per outing.

Meanwhile, for Miami, Larrañaga is not focused on one player in particular who needs to step up in Tuesday’s contest. Rather, he is looking for his group to continue playing the way it has during its five-week winning streak.

“I think everybody has a key role,” he said. “The way a team functions is that everybody executes their role to the best of their ability, no matter if you’re a starter and leading scorer or a guy who comes in off the bench and plays six or eight minutes. Those are all important roles and all important minutes that you play. Wooga Poplar was sensational in 11 minutes yesterday [at Duke and] we could not have won the game without him.”

Miami, set for its first Saturday-Tuesday turnaround of the ACC slate, also needs to get physically prepared for this matchup.

“We need time to recover,” Larrañaga said. “We didn’t get back to [campus in] Miami until nearly 3 o’clock in the morning. So, the expression we use, ‘sharpen your saw,’ becomes vitally important right now.

The Hurricanes’ matchup with the Seminoles will be televised live on ACC Network.

Following its outing in Tallahassee, Miami has a weekend bye and then hosts North Carolina Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., live on ACC Network from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.