 CaneSport - Closer look: Rambo ready to scare ACC defenses
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 04:18:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Closer look: Rambo ready to scare ACC defenses

Miami Hurricanes fans remember last year’s “oh so close” moments.

And several of them involved potential long plays by speedy wideouts Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins that turned into drops.

So, while UM’s three starting receivers from last year return - with Mike Harley off his breakout season - coaches added a new face to the mix this spring.

Charleston Rambo.

Rambo had his own issues last season with drops, but the argument goes he wasn’t used correctly in the Oklahoma offense. He’s a downfield playmaker and a lot of his opportunities last season came on quick hitters where he was supposed to break tackles.

Two years ago at Oklahoma that he was used more down the field, and the results showed - he had 743 receiving yards as opposed to the 312 he had in 2020.

In UM’s spring game we got a glimpse of how Rhett Lashlee will utilize Rambo’s talents. And it looks a heck of a lot like the way he was used two years ago. Intermediate and deep routes, slants where he can beat one on one coverage and simply turn upfield.

In the Spring Game he had had a string of four catches on four snaps at one point, finishing with six catches and 56 yards. In the prior scrimmage? Rambo had seven catches for 107 yards and a score,

As he said after the Spring Game, “Spring is over, going over to the summer I’ll (work to) get every better, be a guy for my quarterbacks. My routes, separation on my routes (improved this spring). That and my blocking.”

He and Harley should be one of the best tandems in the ACC and perhaps the nation this coming season.

