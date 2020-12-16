CaneSport - Closer look: The Miami Hurricanes' Class of 2021

Here is a closer look at each of UM's signees in this class - yes, all the commits stuck and are confirmed signing. * Also note that Miami is also expected to land 4-star QB Jake Garcia when he announces at 6:30 p.m., and the Canes are very much in the mix for Michigan commitment Ja'Den McBurrows, who announces at 8 p.m. He is choosing between the Canes and Wolverines, with no other program in the picture. * OL Austin Barber and CB Tar'Varish Dawson both confirmed for CaneSport this morning that they are waiting until February. UM is in the picture for both. And Miami can take a maximum of 24 signees this cycle.

TE ELIJAH ARROYO (6-4, 220)

Consensus 4-star prospect... offers from over 20 programs including the likes of Alabama, USC, Georgia, LSU and Texas... Compares himself to Brevin Jordan... has 12 TDs in eight games this season... As junior had 47 receptions for 648 yards and five touchdowns... Born in Florida but spent time growing up in Mexico.

PK ANDRES BORREGALES (5-11, 155)

Rated a 3-star prospect by Rivals.com... Younger brother of current Miami Hurricanes PK Jose Borregales, who was a grad transfer from FIU... Last season at Chaminade-Madonna High made 12 of 14 kicks including a pair of 56-yarders... This season transferred to Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat so he could graduate early, main role was extra points and kickoffs with a younger kicker on the team trying to showcase himself and earn his owner offer.

TE KAHLIL BRANTLEY (6-2, 205)

A consensus three-star prospect…Ranked the No. 21 tight end in the country by ESPN…Listed as the No. 95 player in Florida by Rivals…As a junior, caught 28 passes for 626 yards and eight touchdowns…Helped Miami Northwestern win Florida Class 5A stat championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019…High school teammate of fellow #2rings1chain signees Romello Brinson and Kamren Kinchens…Chose Miami over offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia, among others.

WR ROMELLO BRINSON (6-2, 180)

A consensus four-star prospect…Rated No. 137 in the ESPN300…Ranked the No. 24 wide receiver nationally and the No. 21 player in Florida by ESPN…Listed as the No. 162 player overall in the Rivals Top 250…Ranked the No. 28 wide receiver nationally and the No. 22 player in Florida by Rivals…As a junior, caught 43 passes for 834 yards and eight touchdowns…Helped Miami Northwestern win Florida Class 5A stat championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019…High school teammate of fellow #2rings1chain signees Kahlil Brantley and Kamren Kinchens…Chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, USF, Utah and Washington State, among others.

CB MALIK CURTIS (5-11, 160)

A consensus three-star prospect…Rated the No. 84 cornerback in the country by ESPN…Has experience at both wide receiver and cornerback…Has three interceptions and five passes defended in his career…As a senior, caught 47 passes for 726 yards and eight touchdowns, adding an interception returned for a touchdown…As a junior, caught 34 passes for 680 yards and eight touchdowns, adding four punt returns and a kickoff return for touchdowns…Also a track and field standout, with personal-best times of 11.13 in the 100m and 22.72 in the 200m…Chose Miami over offers from Boston College, Georgia Southern and Western Kentucky, among others.

THOMAS DAVIS (6-2, 225)

A consensus three-star prospect…Rated the No. 44 outside linebacker and No. 39 player in Georgia by ESPN…Listed as the No. 52 player in Georgia by Rivals…Has 89 career tackles (59 solo) and 27.0 tackles for loss in three varsity seasons…As a junior, recorded 47 tackles (32 solo), 16.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks…Chose Miami over offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Indiana, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tulane, among others.

WR JACOLBY GEORGE (5-11, 161)

A consensus four-star prospect…Rated No. 101 in the ESPN300 Rankings…Ranked the No. 16 wide receiver nationally and No. 17 player in Florida by ESPN… Ranked the No. 197 player in the Rivals Top 250…Listed as the No. 31 wide receiver nationally and No. 27 player in Florida by Rivals…As a junior, caught 46 passes for 1,030 yards and 12 touchdowns…Chose Miami over offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, NC State, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, UCF and West Virginia, among others.

RB THADDIUS FRANKLIN (6-0, 215)

A consensus four-star prospect…Rated No. 232 in the ESPN300 Rankings…Ranked the No. 11 running back nationally and No. 36 player in Florida by ESPN…Ranked the No. 233 player in the Rivals Top 250…Listed as the No. 12 running back nationally and No. 35 player in Florida by Rivals…Has over 5,000 rushing yards and 51 rushing touchdowns in four-year varsity career…Rushed for 2,282 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior…High school teammate of fellow #2rings1chain signee Allan Haye…Chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

DT ALLAN HAYE (6-2, 300)

A consensus three-star prospect…Rated the No. 61 defensive tackle and No. 135 player in Florida by ESPN…Recorded over 80 tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss in three-year varsity career…As a junior, has 68 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in 12 games…High school teammate of fellow #2rings1chain signee Thad Franklin…Chose Miami over offers from Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, Pitt, Syracuse, Texas Tech, UCF, USF, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.

DE JABARI ISHMAEL (6-6, 212)

A consensus four-star prospect…Rated No. 197 in the ESPN300 Rankings…Ranked the No. 20 defensive end nationally and No. 31 player in Florida by ESPN…Ranked the No. 221 player in the Rivals Top 250…Listed as the No. 12 strongside defensive end nationally and No. 32 player in Florida by Rivals…As a junior, led Columbus to a Florida Class 8A state championship…Recorded 46 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in junior season…High school teammate of fellow #2rings1chain signee Ryan Rodriguez…Son of Miami strength and conditioning coach Victor Ishmael…Chose Miami over offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah and Vanderbilt, among others.

LB TYLER JOHNSON (6-2, 200)

Rated a three-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals…Listed as the No. 33 weakside linebacker and No. 98 player in Florida by Rivals…Rated as the No. 60 outside linebacker and No. 99 player in Florida by ESPN… Playing for South Dade as a junior in 2019, registered 36 tackles, 4 sacks and an interception, and was recognized as first-team by the Miami Herald…Younger brother of former All-ACC safety Jaquan Johnson…Chose Miami over offers from Georgia, Pitt, Toledo and UCF, among others.

S KAMREN KINCHENS (5-11, 185)

Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star recruit by ESPN…Ranked the No. 189 player in the Rivals Top 250… Listed as the No. 13 safety nationally and No. 26 player in Florida by Rivals…Ranked the No. 28 safety nationally and the No. 68 player in Florida by ESPN…As a junior, recorded 74 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and nine interceptions, also returned a punt for a touchdown…Helped Miami Northwestern win Florida Class 5A stat championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019…High school teammate of fellow #2rings1chain signees Romello Brinson and Kahlil Brantley…Chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Washington State and West Virginia, among others.

OL MICHAEL MCLAUGHLIN (6-7, 265)

Rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star recruit by Rivals…Ranked the No. 298 player in the ESPN300…Listed as the No. 27 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 47 player in Florida by ESPN…Ranked the No. 47 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 67 player in Florida by Rivals…Chose Miami over offers from Boston College, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, Pitt, Rutgers, USF, UCF, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.

OL RYAN RODRIGUEZ (6-3, 268)

Rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star recruit by Rivals…Ranked the No. 6 center nationally and No. 51 player in Florida by ESPN…Ranked the No. 19 offensive guard nationally and the No. 78 player in Florida by Rivals…Selected to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl …As a junior, led Columbus to a Florida Class 8A state championship…High school teammate of fellow #2rings1chain signee Jabari Ishmael…Chose Miami over offers from Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Tulane, UConn, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.

OL LAURENCE SEYMORE (6-1, 292)

A consensus four-star prospect…Ranked the No. 163 overall player in the ESPN300…Ranked the No. 6 offensive guard nationally and No. 26 player in Florida by ESPN…Listed as the No. 151 overall player in the Rivals Top 250…Ranked the No. 7 offensive guard in the country and No. 23 player in Florida by Rivals…Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game…Committed to Miami since his freshman year at Miami Central…Chose Miami over offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others.

WR BRASHARD SMITH (5-10, 194)

A consensus four-star prospect…Ranked the No. 158 overall player in the Rivals Top 250… Rated the No. 24 wide receiver nationally and No. 25 player in Florida by Rivals…Rated the No. 62 wide receiver nationally and No. 64 player in Florida by ESPN…Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game and the U.S. Army All-American Bowl…As a junior, caught 36 passes for 628 yards and 13 touchdowns…High school teammate of fellow #2rings1chain signee Leonard Taylor…Chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, USF, Syracuse, Tennessee, Washington State and West Virginia, among others.

STR CHASE SMITH (6-2, 176)

A consensus four-star prospect...Listed as the No. 217 overall player on the Rivals Top 250…Rated the No. 4 athlete nationally and No. 35 player in Florida by Rivals…Ranked the No. 34 outside linebacker in the country and No. 53 player in Florida by ESPN…As a junior, Smith caught 50 passes for 716 yards and seven touchdowns on offense…Also totaled 72 tackles, four sacks and four interceptions on defense…Named a Florida Today All-Space Coast selection…Son of former UM tight end Willie Smith, who was an All-American in 1985 before making his way to the NFL…Chose Miami over offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pitt, Purdue, UCF and Utah, among others.

DL LEONARD TAYLOR (6-4, 285)

A five-star prospect by ESPN and a four-star recruit by Rivals…Listed as the No. 6 overall player in the ESPN300…Ranked the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country and No. 2 player in Florida by ESPN…Rated the No. 39 overall player by Rivals…Listed as the No. 3 defensive tackle nationally and No. 9 player in Florida by Rivals…Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game and U.S. Army All-American Bowl…As a junior, has 18 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and an interception…High school teammate of fellow #2rings1chain signee Leonard Taylor…Chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USF and Wake Forest, among others.

LB DESHAWN TROUTMAN (6-1, 200)

A consensus three-star prospect…Ranked the No. 23 outside linebacker nationally by Rivals…Rated the No. 24 inside linebacker in the country and No. 105 player in Florida by ESPN…Totaled over 90 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and two sacks, adding three passes defended and a fumble recovery in two varsity seasons…Chose Miami over offers from Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville and West Virginia, among others.

DB JAMES WILLIAMS (6-5, 227)