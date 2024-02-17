Head Coach J.D. Arteaga talked post-game after the opening night walk-off win over NJIT. He commented on the performance of starting pitcher Gage Ziehl. The junior pitched 4.2 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits, and struck out seven. All seven runs were given up in the fourth and fifth innings.

"It's opening day, the emotions are already running really high, and Gage just cruised through the first three innings. I'm pretty sure he was perfect through three innings, and the first pitch he throws in the fourth is a solo home run, and it just kind of snowballed on him for a little bit. But there was never any panic in the dugout. Just kept chugging along and playing our game and just piecing it together after Gage came out of the game. It's an easy situation to panic, again with an unknown and unproven bullpen. But our team kind of stayed together and kept doing our thing. We surely creeped back in the game, obviously got the big hit at the end."

Arteaga shared his thoughts on the bullpen which allowed zero runs since Ziehl's removal:

"Nick Robert was outstanding. Julian was outstanding his first time out. You kind of want to get those guys to get their feet wet the first time around, and they got thrown into the fire right away, and they responded the way we expected them to respond.

Arteaga shared his thoughts on how the team played small ball. Miami had two stolen bases and two runs scored by tagging from third on fly outs. Miami's rally in the ninth was ignited by two bunt singles:

"I wouldn't say small ball. My thing is putting pressure on the defense. We didn't truly sac-bunt until that ninth inning. That one inning where [Edgargo] Villegas bunted into a double-play, he was trying to push it by the pitcher and try to get a lead and break the game open. We were playing for one run, and that's not my team's vision, playing for one run at a time. When it calls for it, it calls for it. When you're tied at the bottom of the ninth, it just takes one to win, and yes, those were true sac-bunts, but before that, it was more playing for hits and putting some pressure on their defense."