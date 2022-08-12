Coach Cristobal Assesses Team Pre-Scrimmage

A full week of fall camp is complete and the Hurricanes will be looking to execute on both sides of the football for tomorrow night’s first official scrimmage. Yesterday, the Canes were in pads for the first time during fall camp and Head Coach Mario Cristobal was pleased overall with what he saw:

“Yesterday was really good, it was physical," said Cristobal during a press conference Friday. “It was our first day in full gear. Our level of execution, the way we ran to the football, the way we just operated from the snap, the cycle of the snap standpoint, receiving the signals, communicating, getting lined up, going fast, going on to the next play. The pace was really good, the tempo was good. The physicality, the pad level was a lot better. Technique and fundamental is still a work in progress. We played several guys. We went extensively and went deep into the 100+ player range even though it wasn’t a scrimmage.”

Cristobal is pleased with the progress but wants to see much more in the next few weeks.

“Part of it was good and part of it was not good enough. What sticks out is that we are a work in progress. We’re advancing, we’re getting better, we’re progressing, we have to do a much better job as coaches and then as players understanding that this process, there is no let-up. It’s foot on the gas. We have to complete every single play from start to finish. From the way we receive that signal to how we line up, how we execute, how we finish and you can’t compromise that.”

Cristobal is looking to see how the team handles the pressure of a real game setting during tomorrow night's scrimmage.

“We’ll scrimmage here at night,” said Cristobal. “We need to see ourselves execute with everyone off the field. No crutches. No assistant coaches trying to get a guy lined up. No cheating right? We want to see who can block and tackle, throw and catch and run, play football and start really evaluating what that’s going to look like as we close and close to the season.”