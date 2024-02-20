Larranaga also mentioned that Matthew Cleveland did not practice yesterday because of an illness but should be okay to play Wednesday.

"He's not going to be available to us tomorrow against Duke. But I think...you'll have to talk to our trainer about what a medical decision was. I don't like to speak for the doctors or for the trainers, but we're hoping to have him back later on this week."

Larranaga mentioned that Omier and Michael Nwoko practiced together and the possibility of seeing them together on the floor Wednesday or beyond:

"I looked down the road. I think for next year I think it will be great. This year we just don't have enough time left in the season to start experimenting. We did it yesterday because Matt Cleveland was out, and it gave me the opportunity to try something different."

Norchad Omier commented on taking on the challenge against Duke's Kyle Filipowski and the overall morale of the team:

"Filipowski, he's a great player. We have great players in the ACC. The league is a great league. Great big guys, guards. Great player, you just got to you know, exploit his weaknesses. He can shoot the ball, he can put in on the ground. We've been talking. We've been watching film. I know some stuff, just exploit those stuff.

Just stop thinking about the future. We try to live in the present every day in the locker room. Don't think about the following game. Stuff happens not the way we wanted it or planned it. Life is like that. Difficult situations come. Adversity hits and we always say, how do we respond to adversity? There's always going to be adversity. So how we respond to it. And I think every body has been locked-in. I think me, Bensley [Joseph], Nijel, Wooga [Poplar] we've been the vocal leaders and try to keep everybody with their head high."