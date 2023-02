Head Coach Jim Larranaga spoke to national and local in an ACC zoom press conference Monday morning. Larranaga shared his thoughts on the passing of college basketball coaching legend Terry Holland.

Larranaga said the team was 'emotionally drained' after the first half against the Seminoles. Coach said he cried after the loss to Florida State and shared his thoughts on the regular-season finale against Pitt.

He also compares the 2013 team to this year's team.

With a win over the Panthers, Miami would clinch its second regular season conference championship in program history, with the last coming in 2013.

The tip is set for 6:00 PM at the Watsco Center.