Head Coach Katie Meier talks with the media ahead of the Sweet Sixteen matchup with Villanova. She shares her thoughts on Destiny Harden's viral moment where she used inappropriate language on national television. Coach Meier also talks about how Harden is able to make big shots in big moments.

She was asked about how the city of Miami has embraced the team, if men should coach women sports and her feelings about making it to the Sweet 16.