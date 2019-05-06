News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 13:38:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach’s take: Breaking down new commit AJ Mathis

Ldrobiynm1ymadeehnox
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park High School LB AJ Mathis committed to Miami this afternoon.And CaneSport reached out to Pinellas Park High head coach Kenneth Crawford for just what UM has landed in this...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}