Coach’s take: Breaking down new commit AJ Mathis
Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park High School LB AJ Mathis committed to Miami this afternoon.And CaneSport reached out to Pinellas Park High head coach Kenneth Crawford for just what UM has landed in this...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news