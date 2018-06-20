Coach's take: New commit "a freak" who "can do everything"
Vero Beach (Fla.) High School DE Jahfari Harvey wasn’t a highly touted recruit prior to this spring. He played at a smaller high school last season - Ft. Pierce John Carroll High - and was undersiz...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news