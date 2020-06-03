News More News
football

Coach's take: New WR commit Jacolby George reminds me of Calvin Ridley

CaneSport.com
Staff

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation High School WR Jacolby George is a former Miami commitment no longer.George, who had committed after Paradise Camp last June only to decommit a day after the loss ...

