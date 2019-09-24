Coach's take: QB commit Van Dyke has "really, really strong & accurate arm"
Suffield (Conn.) Academy quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is a Miami Hurricanes commitment. And he flashed his tremendous potential in his team’s opening two games with seven total touchdowns (one rushin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news