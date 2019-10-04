Coach’s take: RB commit Don Chaney similar to a young Sony Michel
Miami Belen Jesuit RB Don Chaney is a 4-star Miami Hurricanes commitment, and there’s a good chance he’ll be the only back UM takes in this class.Which means Miami wants to make sure he’s solid … a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news