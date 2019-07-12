Coach's take: UM has "tremendous person, really good pass rusher” in Height
Dublin (Ga.) High School LB Romello Height committed to the Hurricanes earlier this month.And his high school coach, Roger Holmes, knows just what UM has landed in this rangy linebacker.“No. 1 they...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news