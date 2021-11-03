Coaching carousel: Farrell's picks for the job openings

USC

Why it's open: Clay Helton never really quite felt like he was the right guy for that program. While he had some success, it always felt a bit like he was a square peg in a round hole. He lacked the charisma of a Pete Carroll and the recruiting slipped during his tenure, as did the on-field performance. While 46-24 isn't anything to sneeze at, it's not up to snuff at USC, which has historically been the dominant program in the conference. Farrell's pick: James Franklin Franklin has had success at both Vanderbilt and Penn State, and is known as one of the game's top recruiters. He has a bigger personality than many coaches, and that will play well in Los Angeles, where it takes a lot to break through. He’s also great in living rooms, and USC is a recruiter’s dream. If there's anyone who's going to be able to do it, it's Franklin. Franklin should instantly kill it on the recruiting trail and quickly get the program back to the top of the conference.

LSU

Mel Tucker (AP Images)

Why it's open: There are a multitude of reasons why Ed Orgeron is out in Baton Rouge less than two years after winning a national title, but at the end of the day it's the fact that the team hasn't won enough. After going 5-5 last season, the Tigers got off to a 3-3 start and that was enough for the administration to part ways with Orgeron, effective at the end of the season. His off-the-field issues have not helped the situation, as widespread reporting has documented the litany of questionable decisions that he has made. Farrell's pick: Mel Tucker Would Tucker be willing to change jobs again? It would be his third job in four years. But it's clear that he can coach and recruit, and he would be an outstanding fit in Baton Rouge. He has spent time at both Alabama and Georgia, has NFL experience and can clearly get the most out of his talent, as evidenced by Michigan State's 8-0 start to this season.

TCU

Sonny Dykes (AP Images)

Why it's open: One of the longest-tenured coaches in college football, Gary Patterson's ousting is arguably the biggest surprise firing of the season. But TCU has been on the decline since 2015, having only one year with more than seven wins since. After a 3-5 start to this season - and some questionable assistant coaching hires - it was time for new blood in the program. Farrell's pick: Sonny Dykes Dykes wouldn't have to go far to take over the Horned Frogs, as he lives just down the road in Dallas right now as the coach of SMU. He had led the Mustangs to an undefeated season before a last-second loss to Houston this past weekend. Dykes is a first-rate offensive mind who has strong roots across the state of Texas, even having spent a season at TCU in 2017.

TEXAS TECH

Joey McGuire (Jim Black)

Why it's open: Matt Wells always seemed like a bit of a strange fit at Texas Tech, and he didn't win enough to keep the job. He was 7-16 in conference in two-and-a-half seasons, and despite some improvement this year, he has not been able to replicate the success the program saw under Mike Leach, or even Kliff Kingsbury. Farrell's pick: Joey McGuire McGuire, the current associate head coach at Baylor, has plenty of Texas roots, having been a legendary high school coach at Cedar Hill. Texas Tech is one of the toughest Power Five jobs, due to its combination of location and in-state competition. McGuire's defensive background would be a departure from the offensive backgrounds that we've become accustomed to in Lubbock, which might be a benefit to the program. But this man also knows offense — trust me. His relationships with high school coaches across the state would undoubtedly be an asset.

WASHINGTON STATE

Kalen DeBoer (AP Images)

Why it's open: Even before he wasn't willing to comply with the state of Washington's vaccine mandate, Nick Rolovich was already starting to be on the hot seat. He had plenty of off-the-field issues at both Hawaii and Washington State, and his 5-6 record wasn't helping things after the success that the program had seen under Mike Leach. But his noncompliance with the mandate gave athletic director Pat Chun the ability to fire him with cause and not have to pay a buyout. Farrell's pick: Kalen DeBoer The Fresno State coach is a fast-rising name who is known for his offenses. He's a grinder who started at the NAIA level and won three national titles, leading the University of Sioux Falls to a 67-3 record during his five years. He's been an OC at the Power Five level before becoming Fresno State's head man in 2020. And we've seen his Bulldogs team put up big numbers and pull off upsets over bigger programs. He'd be a great fit, and he's not afraid of a challenge.

MAJOR SOON-TO-BE OPEN JOBS ....

MIAMI

Mario Cristobal (AP Images)

Why it will be open: Manny Diaz, despite back-to-back wins over ranked opponents for the first time since 2017, is still firmly entrenched on the hot seat after mediocre results over the past three seasons. His 18-14 overall record and lackluster recruiting (the 2022 class currently sits at 57th in the Rivals ranking, sandwiched between BYU and San Diego State) has led to the fanbase being very cranky. The only thing preventing his firing at this point is an administration and AD who do not seem quite as engaged with the program or care about its success as much as previous regimes. Farrell's pick: Mario Cristobal This is a no-brainer. Cristobal is a South Florida native who has deep roots in Miami (he played there as well) and would be an absolute home run hire for The U. He's arguably the top recruiter in the country outside of Nick Saban and has grown tremendously as a big-game coach. He has proven he can compete with the big boys at Oregon, as evidenced by the Ducks' big upset over Ohio State earlier this season. A long shot? Yes. But Miami has always been his dream job.

NEBRASKA

Bill O'Brien (AP Images)