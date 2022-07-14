College Football Expert Phil Steele Ranks Miami In Top Ten In Poll

Long-time college football expert Phil Steele is high on the Hurricanes for the upcoming football season. Steele is regarded as a college football statistical guru that bases his projections with a series of complicated metrics.

In his annual preseason college football preview magazine, Steele has the Hurricanes as the 10th ranked team in the nation in his power poll behind Pitt, Texas A&M, Utah, Notre Dame, Michigan, Clemson Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama.

Essentially what Steele is saying here is Miami will be the second-best team in the ACC behind Clemson, ranked 4th on the list.

The poll projects where the teams will finish in the polls at the end of the 2022 season. Miami also ranks 5th on Steele’s surprise team list.

“Mario Cristobal did a great job at Oregon and his upset of Utah cost me a #1 surprise team (Washington) making the playoff,” Steele writes.

“Cristobal took over a speedy flashy Oregon team and turned them into a team that was powerful at the line of scrimmage and claimed to Pac-12 titles. Now he takes over my #5 surprise team, the Miami Hurricanes. Talking to Cristobal this Spring I came away impressed with what he has to work with at the line of scrimmage and they will be solid on both sides of the ball. He also inherits Tyler Van Dyke who is one of the best in the country. He supplemented the roster with the transfer portal and hit some home runs. They do have to play both Clemson and Texas A&M on the road but even if they lose one of those, if they get to and win the ACC Title game, then they could make the playoff and Miami will not be in the top 10.”

Steele also ranks the ACC as the third toughest conference for 2022.

“This year the SEC reigns supreme and once again is followed by the Big Ten. The Big 12 is a very close 3rd and the ACC makes a comeback from #6 to #3 and the PAC-12 and Big 12 were almost dead even at 4 & 5.”

Miami has the 65th toughest schedule according to Steele and is ranked 108th in opponent's winning percentage.

Last year, Miami started the year ranked 14th by the AP poll and failed to finish the season in the poll. Miami completed the 2020 season ranked 22nd.



