CaneSport - College football has leadership void as conferences go separate ways

Jay Paterno, who spent two decades as a college football coach and is currently a member of the Board of Trustees at Penn State, said he was recently walking across campus when he was stopped by a professor who posed a question to him.

Would the professor be allowed to take 70 students in a plane to another Big Ten campus, where they would pack together with 70 students from the school for a combined, three-hour lecture/discussion, before returning back to State College and into the mix of the student body? And then, could he do it over and over for 10 weeks, except half the time Penn State would host the event?

“I said, ‘Hell no,” Paterno said. “To which he asked, ‘Why would you let football do that?’”

That was one part — and just one of many, many parts — of the thinking that went into the Big Ten canceling its fall football season on Tuesday.

“Really tough call,” Paterno said. “But ultimately our concern has to be with the 49,000 students on campus, not just one team.”

Is that a good reason? Is that responsible stewardship, worrying about the health of the entire campus community? Or is that erring too far on the side of caution?

John Thrasher, president of Florida State University, said Tuesday that he and other leaders in the ACC have listened to medical experts and considered the established protocols and precautions for their football programs, who as of now, are still preparing for a fall season.

“We know that we can do it safely,” Thrasher said. “... Our players want to play … Our coaches want to coach. We think it’s in the best interest of our student-athletes for us to play football. We can do it productively for them, as well as the absolute culture of our university and certainly this community of Tallahassee.”

Is that a good reason? Is that responsible stewardship, weighing the systems in place without denying the dangers of the virus? Or is that erring too far on the side of emotion and wishfulness?