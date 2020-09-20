CaneSport - College football takeaways: Does Miami's marquee win mean it's back?

Manny Diaz’s soaring coaching career took a detour through Ruston (Louisiana Tech) and Starkville (Mississippi State) after Mack Brown fired him at Texas in early September of 2013.

Rhett Lashlee’s career arc as one of college football’s hot young coordinators got sidetracked when he got run out of Auburn by his mentor, Gus Malzahn, in 2016 and then served a season in college football Siberia at UConn.

D’Eriq King dominated college football with 36 touchdown passes in 2018 and then a 1-3 start last year led to his decision to redshirt and later transfer.

Essentially, Miami’s second-year coach, new coordinator and star transfer quarterback have all experienced the searing glory of the ascent to stardom and the humility inherent to a sudden exit from college football’s fast lane.

And so far in 2020, the mutual convergence of Diaz, Lashlee and King has helped changed the trajectory of a program that’s endured a similar detour from the sport’s hierarchy. Miami hasn’t won a marquee bowl game since 2003 and has yet to appear in the ACC championship game, something Wake Forest, Boston College and Georgia Tech have all managed to pull off.

After a surgical 47-34 evisceration of Louisville on the road on Saturday night, the drumbeat of Miami’s return to the national spotlight is going to grow louder. King threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, Cam’Ron Harris ran for 134 yards and a marauding Miami defense finished with 10 TFLs and lured the sanitized Turnover Chain out of hiding three times. (Even Miami’s kicker has flare, as transfer Jose Borregales went 4-for-4 on field goals, including a 57-yard moonshot that left Diaz wondering in the postgame if it’d landed yet.)

The best way to explain how Miami is back, however, transcends the bling and flash so often tied to Miami’s program. The soul of this Miami rebirth is rooted in the collective comebacks of three of the program’s central figures – the coach who re-routed his career to his dream job, the coordinator who found his own identity away from his mentor and the quarterback who chose to leave his hometown for a chance to revive an iconic brand.

“There’s something definitely to that,” Diaz said when asked about the circuitous paths. “I think you really have to figure out who you are.”