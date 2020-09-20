CaneSport - College football takeaways: Does Miami's marquee win mean it's back?

College football takeaways: Does Miami's marquee win mean it's back?
Manny Diaz’s soaring coaching career took a detour through Ruston (Louisiana Tech) and Starkville (Mississippi State) after Mack Brown fired him at Texas in early September of 2013.
Rhett Lashlee’s career arc as one of college football’s hot young coordinators got sidetracked when he got run out of Auburn by his mentor, Gus Malzahn, in 2016 and then served a season in college football Siberia at UConn.
D’Eriq King dominated college football with 36 touchdown passes in 2018 and then a 1-3 start last year led to his decision to redshirt and later transfer.
Essentially, Miami’s second-year coach, new coordinator and star transfer quarterback have all experienced the searing glory of the ascent to stardom and the humility inherent to a sudden exit from college football’s fast lane.
And so far in 2020, the mutual convergence of Diaz, Lashlee and King has helped changed the trajectory of a program that’s endured a similar detour from the sport’s hierarchy. Miami hasn’t won a marquee bowl game since 2003 and has yet to appear in the ACC championship game, something Wake Forest, Boston College and Georgia Tech have all managed to pull off.
After a surgical 47-34 evisceration of Louisville on the road on Saturday night, the drumbeat of Miami’s return to the national spotlight is going to grow louder. King threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, Cam’Ron Harris ran for 134 yards and a marauding Miami defense finished with 10 TFLs and lured the sanitized Turnover Chain out of hiding three times. (Even Miami’s kicker has flare, as transfer Jose Borregales went 4-for-4 on field goals, including a 57-yard moonshot that left Diaz wondering in the postgame if it’d landed yet.)
The best way to explain how Miami is back, however, transcends the bling and flash so often tied to Miami’s program. The soul of this Miami rebirth is rooted in the collective comebacks of three of the program’s central figures – the coach who re-routed his career to his dream job, the coordinator who found his own identity away from his mentor and the quarterback who chose to leave his hometown for a chance to revive an iconic brand.
“There’s something definitely to that,” Diaz said when asked about the circuitous paths. “I think you really have to figure out who you are.”
Miami is 2-0, but perhaps most important is that we know exactly who they are. Miami has been a programs whose identity for most of the past two decades has been rooted in nostalgia, where every blip of national attention has a plea for the swashbuckling, trash-talking and dominating Hurricanes that lorded over the sport in the 1990s and 2000s.
Diaz and second-year DC Blake Baker have done a great job branding this Miami defense as a ball-hawking and aggressive unit. After all, even a few squirts of Purell can’t hurt the Turnover Chain.
But the difference with this iteration of Miami compared to the one we last left getting shut out by Louisiana Tech in Shreveport last December is they have quickly coalesced on offense. Diaz fired Dan Enos and courted Lashlee away from his Midwestern sweet spot at SMU. That led to King’s transfer, as he’d seen first-hand in the AAC just how devastating Lashlee’s scheme could be.
It’s quickly becoming a reality at Miami, which had an offensive jailbreak on Saturday night with touchdowns of 75 yards (pass), 75 yards (run) and 47 (yards). “Y’all have no clue,” said Brevin Jordan, the tight end who caught the 47-yard touchdown. “Y’all have no clue. This is just the beginning.”
Both Diaz and Jordan pointed out that Miami’s big-hitter scores were designed that way, which is impressive this early in the season when the types of looks a defensive will give is still in flux.
As much as Lashlee’s multi-formation and tempo-based scheme has meshed perfectly with King’s dual-threat ability, Jordan pointed to an influx of confidence that Lashlee injected upon arriving. Lashlee told the players, “We’re going to score points. It’s going to feel natural.”
Jordan showed a burst of that old Miami bravado by showcasing his coordinator as a soothsayer. “It’s starting to feel real natural,” he said. “It feels real natural. Let’s go do it again.”
In January of 2014, Lashlee was the coordinator in Auburn’s national title game appearance against Florida State. His awkward exit and subsequent career revival coincided with Diaz’s. And while Diaz didn’t want to speak for Lashlee, he distilled one of the simple lessons of his own comeback.
“More than anything, you want to be surrounded by like-minded people,” Diaz said. “That’s how you win.”
The collective comeback of three careers has helped revive one of the game’s best brands. And with Miami at the epicenter of the sport for the second straight week, we’re all delighted to be coming back for more. In fact, it feels real natural.