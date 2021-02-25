CaneSport - Coming off series win at UF, baseball focused on keeping momentum going

The Miami Hurricanes are reaping the rewards of the season-opening series win at No. 1 Florida.

At least in the early polls.

The 2-1 Canes moved up five spots to No. 1 in the nation in Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Division I Baseball Poll. UM also was No. 1 last year after a season-opening sweep of Rutgers.

The other polls? Miami rose eight places to No. 3 in the Baseball America Top 25, moved up four spots to No. 3 in the Perfect Game Top 25 and went up five spots to No. 5 in the NCBWA Division I Poll. Miami made its biggest move in the D1 Baseball Top 25, climbing 15 spots from No. 21 to No. 6.

“We certainly know we have talent, that’s a given,” DiMare said on Thursday afternoon. “It’s just how does it all gel together and mesh? … It was really nice to see that our guys never quit, just never quit. In that situation against that team on the road, fighting every game even though the one on Sunday they were the ones battling back, we had to fight to keep them off. I was very, very happy about that.”

Now the challenge for Miami is to keep winning games. That task continues this weekend in Coral Gables against Virginia Tech, which is 3-0 with a pair of wins over Kent State and a 22-2 thrashing of overmatched Radford.

“Nobody’s being crowned national champions after this weekend, given rings,” DiMare said. “Wherever we’re at we have to stay focused on the task at hand and don’t get caught up in the rankings. They’re more for the fans and media.”

Last weekend the Canes lost the opener, 7-5, before a late comeback ended with a 10-9 win in 13 innings. In the final game the Canes jumped out to an early lead and won, 8-6.

It was UM’s first series victory over UF since 2014. As a team the Canes hit .229 against UF while the Gators hit .295. But the UF pitchers had a cumulative 5.23 ERA while UM had a 5.10 ERA. DiMare said he was “very pleased” with the team’s overall pitching regardless of the runs allowed.

“We didn’t play very good defense behind our starters, and they had a few hits that weren’t hit very hard,” DiMare said. “Against that lineup - they faced some adversity.”

Helping quite a bit: The Gators gave up 25 walks to Miami's 11.

And the bottom line is UM now has a series win in the books at Florida.

"We have a lot of confidence," DiMare said. “It’s something you can feel in the room that everyone was locked in and ready (during a team meeting the Thursday before the Gators series began). … The team is in a great frame of mind right now.”

Players’ thoughts on where the Canes stand right now in the national picture?

“It’s exciting to be ranked No. 1, but at the same time we still have to have that drive, that work ethic,” OF Tony Jenkins said. “That’s most important right now. … We can’t let that get (in) our heads. Before this we weren’t No. 1, so we have to keep that same mindset because the ultimate goal is to win a national championship.”

Raymond Gil, who hit UM’s lone home run in the series, said, “Especially for the veterans that were here, last year we were ranked No. 1 at some point, so we’re used to that already. We used Sunday and the bus ride home and even Monday to celebrate that win, but we talked about it as a team that come Tuesday we did have to turn the page, put a lid on it. It’s only the first week of the season, we have a long way to go. We’ll take it one series at a time.”

Closer Carson Palmquist, who pitched four scoreless innings in the series, said the series win will “get us moving in the right direction.

Pitcher Jake Garland’s take?

“It’s always great to take down a team like UF, but we have to keep our minds straight,” he said. “It really started as soon as we got on the bus to move to the next week, onto Virginia Tech. We put it in our back pockets, not think about it too much, keep getting better.”