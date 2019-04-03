Commit 100 percent on board with pledge, talks about recent visit
Naples (Fla.) High School TE and Cane commitment Dominic Mammarelli was on campus for UM’s most recent junior day and says he’s getting used to The New Miami.“When I was there it was fun and energe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news