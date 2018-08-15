Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-15 01:03:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Brownlee sets up UF official visit, talks status

Uxgiuflvp7dp0qw3llgj
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Miami Gardens Carol City High School CB Jarvis Brownlee is a Cane commitment, but the Gators are among programs pushing hard for him.“My first official visit will be Week 2 - I’m going on an offici...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}