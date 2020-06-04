Commit building bond with Stroud, considering UCF visit
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School DT Allan Haye committed to Miami at the end of April.Since then?He says UM continues to show him plenty of love.“I talk to coach (Todd) Stroud every d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news