Commit: “I can’t wait till I get down there”
Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard High School OL and Miami Hurricanes commitment Antonio Smith says he was impressed by what he saw in UM’s opener vs. the Gators.And he had a first-hand view in the Cane recrui...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news