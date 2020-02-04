News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 06:50:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Laurence Seymore updates status, ready to turn heads at Rivals Camp

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Miami Central High School OG Laurence Seymore is a Hurricane commitment dating back to March, 2018.At that time he was UM’s second commitment, with the first from James Williams (since decommitted)...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}