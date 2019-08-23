Commit making 5 hour drive to see Miami Hurricanes face UF in person
Dublin (Ga.) High School LB Romello Height will be on hand for the UM-UF game.He’s making the five-hour drive down.“I’m coming with my dad and step mom, I wanted to come down and see what it’s like...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news