Commit sees "way different tempo" than in past at today's scrimmage
Miami Northwestern High School WR Lamar Seymore is a Miami Hurricanes commitment.And today he got his first real taste of what a scrimmage under the new coaching staff looks like. He was on the sid...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news