Commit takes some visits, “ready to make history” at Miami
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School DB and Cane commitment Keontra Smith lists over 20 scholarship offers, and he was on hand for the Miami Nights event earlier this month.“It was great,...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news