Commit to take some visits starting as soon as this weekend
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School Class of 2021 RB Thaddius Franklin Jr. is a Miami Hurricanes commitment, and he’s playing running back and quarterback this season.The talented athlet...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news