Commit gets Hartley visit; working to get faster, graduate early
Jacksonville (FL) Trinity Christian RB Marcus Crowley is a Cane commitment, and he was evaluated at practice Tuesday by coach Todd Hartley."I did well in practice," Crowley said. "Right now I’m rea...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news