Corey Flagg Jr. had contemplated committing early on in the spring, but that was before an offer from Miami arrived during the Evaluation Period.

Flagg, who had been leaning toward Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Boston College for several weeks, committed to Miami on Monday evening after making his first visit out to South Florida to visit the Hurricanes.

The unofficial visit made a large enough impression to compel Flagg to commit. He learned about the depth chart and got face time with first-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

"All of their linebackers are going into the draft next year so I can come in and be a freshman starter, have a chance to come in and compete," Flagg told Rivals in the spring. "They have a reputation of producing linebackers like Ray Lewis and I know it's a great defense. They've been coming at me back, especially Coach Baker talking to me a lot. They're all cool."

Flagg will return to Miami on Aug. 30 for a long-awaited official visit scheduled months ago.