Commitment analysis: Texas LB Corey Flagg Jr. lands at Miami
THE SITUATION
Corey Flagg Jr. had contemplated committing early on in the spring, but that was before an offer from Miami arrived during the Evaluation Period.
Flagg, who had been leaning toward Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Boston College for several weeks, committed to Miami on Monday evening after making his first visit out to South Florida to visit the Hurricanes.
The unofficial visit made a large enough impression to compel Flagg to commit. He learned about the depth chart and got face time with first-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker.
"All of their linebackers are going into the draft next year so I can come in and be a freshman starter, have a chance to come in and compete," Flagg told Rivals in the spring. "They have a reputation of producing linebackers like Ray Lewis and I know it's a great defense. They've been coming at me back, especially Coach Baker talking to me a lot. They're all cool."
Flagg will return to Miami on Aug. 30 for a long-awaited official visit scheduled months ago.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR MIAMI
First-year Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz has tabbed a staff with ties across the Southeast in the hopes of landing prospects from talent-laden states like Texas. Baker, who recruits the Lone Star State for Miami, put an offer on the table for Flagg on the first day of the Spring Evaluation Period back in April.
Outside of the Sunshine State, Miami holds commitments from players out of Louisiana, Connecticut and now Texas in its 2020 class.
Flagg is a prospect Miami fans will love watching on Saturdays. He's an energetic leader for defending Class 6A state champion North Shore and a captain on defense. When you think of Miami football, you think of speedy linebackers. That's precisely what comes with Flagg at middle linebacker.
He's an aggressive defender that plays with a ton of twitch. He's instinctual and reliable. He possesses fantastic sideline-to-sideline speed and is a rock-solid tackler in the open field. Baker will do wonders with Flagg as a pass-rusher off the edge and to slow down the run.
Flagg is also terrific in pass coverage. He's clocked a 4.9-second 40 time, but plays much faster. He can cover the flats and a lot of ground quickly, all while studying the quarterback and sniffing
While Flagg measures up just shy of 6 feet, he makes up for ideal height with energy and explosiveness from the middle linebacker spot.
WHY IT HURTS TEXAS TECH, OKLAHOMA STATE
Texas Tech was the first school to get Flagg on campus for an official visit in the spring. Matt Wells' coaching staff made the three-star Houston prospect an in-state priority, selling him that the defense was going to turn around and he would be a key component in that process. The same goes for Oklahoma State. Flagg visited for the Cowboys' spring game and raved about his time in Stillwater. However, both Big 12 teams failed to stack up to Miami's history of defensive standouts and a chance to play for Baker and Diaz.