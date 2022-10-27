The college football recruiting world was shocked on Thursday night when five-star Cormani McClain verbally committed to Miami. The second-rated player in the 2023 class was down to Alabama and Florida but picked the Canes over his other two schools.

WHAT THE HURRICANES ARE GETTING

Miami is getting the top-rated player at his position, a cover corner that all will expect to start from Day 1. McClain has the speed, height, and wingspan to make life difficult for ACC receivers. From 7-on-7 events to camps and high school games, McClain makes quarterbacks pay for going his way. The Hurricanes are getting a potential All-American with McClain.

WHAT MAKES MCCLAIN DIFFERENT

Besides being a freak athlete, McClain is just really good at what he does. From his backpedal to recognizing routes and flipping his hips, he is elite across the board in his approach to the game. There is a dog factor in McClain that gets overlooked. McClain is not loud or outspoken, his skills do all the talking on the field. Another benefit, McClain will come down and pop a receiver and/or running back.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MIAMI

This is a big win for Miami in more ways than one. The Hurricanes added their third five-star player to the 2023 class loading up for the future. Head coach Mario Cristobal and company do not have a three-year plan to challenge in the ACC, they have a win now approach with this class. The extra benefit is keeping McClain away from Florida and jumping up to No. 8 nationally in the Rivals’ team recruiting rankings.