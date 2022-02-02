Commitment Breakdown: Four-star DT Ahmad Moten to Miami

Talking to recruits throughout the state of Florida, Mario Cristobal and his staff were making big strides in short time getting players excited about the new era in Miami. But that excitement for what the future may bring wasn’t translating over to verbal commitments entering National Signing Day slotted 49th in the nation. Landing top prospects like four-star Ahmad Moten shows the messaging is taking root.

WHAT THE HURRICANES ARE GETTING

Having watched talents like Bear Alexander multiple times this year and all the defensive lineman at the Under Armour All-American Game, Moten is that caliber of player. He is that proverbial dog in the trenches who likes to mix it up and will respond to challenges taking over games. As good as he was for Cardinal Gibbons, there is a ton of upside to his game.

WHAT MAKES MOTEN DIFFERENT

Physically, Moten is well-balanced but has the tree trunk legs giving him drive taking on double-teams and shedding blocks. He is quick off the ball with good hand-placement on interior linemen able to control the A-gap. His ability to flush the pocket and provide pressure on quarterbacks up the middle is not reflected on his stat sheet. He is a presence on the line.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MIAMI

No matter the program, to be successful you have to keep the backyard kids at home. Winning Moten’s signature over Oklahoma, Iowa State, Tennessee and North Carolina is a big win for coach Cristobal. Looking at the roster, Moten has unlimited potential. He could very easily end his career in Miami as a long remembered player that helped turn the Hurricanes back into ACC stalwarts.