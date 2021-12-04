Commitment Breakdown: Four-star LB Wesley Bissainthe to Miami

After listing a top-five of Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State and West Virginia, the Hurricanes landed four-star 2022 linebacker Wesley Bissainthe on Saturday. The pickup on the recruiting trail was a big victory for Miami, and in more ways than one.

WHAT THE HURRICANES ARE GETTING

Bissainthe is a recruit that can contribute Year 1. Being a local talent with a deep connection to the coaching staff and players, his transition will be smoother than others. The upside and potential of Bissainthe, he has ACC All-Conference kind of talent.

WHAT MAKES WESLEY BISSAINTHE DIFFERENT

Bissainthe is athletic and brings an intelligence to the field that is hard to beat. The years of playing as an inside linebacker, he reads at an elite level and is patient allowing plays to develop not committing to a gap until he knows that’s where he’ll meet the pigskin. An added element to his game beyond plugging the holes straight ahead, Bissainthe has good hips and quickness changing direction and is a sideline-to-sideline player.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MIAMI

With the rumored uncertainty of the Hurricanes’ coaching staff, bringing on Bissainthe is a win for head coach Manny Diaz and the program overall. Beyond adding a player of his caliber with great potential, the Hurricanes kept him away from in-state rivals Florida and, perhaps more importantly, Florida State.

Another importance to Bissainthe’s commitment, Miami is rated ninth in the ACC Class of 2022 rankings now with nine verbal commitments. Major ground is needed to be covered before the early signing period begins on Dec. 15, with even more work at hand to fill in the class ahead of National Signing Day to bring this haul to a future championship contending level. Bissainthe’s belief in the Hurricanes may help keep other top south Florida players home in 2022.