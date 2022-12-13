The competition was fierce in the recruiting wars for strongside defensive end Rueben Bain. Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Louisville, and Miami took turns wooing the four-star talent from Miami Central, but in the end the Hurricanes landed their backyard prized recruit.

WHAT MIAMI IS GETTING IN BAINS

Bain is one of the elite defensive ends in the 2023 class. Line up anyone against Bain, the big man is going to impact the game. The Rockets’ coaching staff has been able to utilize his versatility slotting him as a 6- or 4-technique but they were also able to slide him down to a 3-tech to disrupt the opposition’s run and passing attack. That move proved fruitful against IMG Academy this season allowing Bain to take over in the later stages of the game.

WHAT MAKES BAIN DIFFERENT

The unrelenting motor to get into the backfield tracking down ball carriers and running backs separates Bain from the rest. Bain is a mix of power and speed with a feel for the game allowing him to make big plays. Through 10 games during his senior campaign, Bain is credited with 52 tackles, 37 tackles for a loss, and 28 sacks.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MIAMI

When head coach Mario Cristobal took over the Miami program, one of his mission statements was to keep local talent home for college; he is delivering. Of the 24 verbal commitments, 16 are from the Sunshine State with six of those players being from the Miami area. Coach Cristobal’s drive along the recruiting trail is carving out a niche that will keep other in-state programs away and make it harder for ACC, Big Ten, and SEC teams to poach talent from the area.

On the talent front, Miami picked up a third defensive end in the class that can rush the passer and defend against the run. Bain joins four-stars Jayden Wayne and Collins Acheampong as recruits expected to make an impact on the field sooner than later.

IN HIS WORDS

“They are a hometown team, coach (Mario) Cristobal is trying to bring back the “U” and do what he does at the university,” Bain said. “He is used to winning. They have a foundation. He was doing it at Oregon where they had first round draft picks. He knows what he is doing, especially in the trenches.”