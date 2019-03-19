THE SITUATION

Daran Branch has always wanted to put a bow on his recruitment before his senior year. As the spring got going and new offers rolled in, a verdict is in. Branch, a three-star defensive back out of Amite (La.) High School, committed to Miami just days after earning an offer from the Hurricanes after an unofficial visit at the beginning of March. Branch, who can play safety or cornerback, picked Miami due to the longstanding relationship with defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who joined Manny Diaz’s staff after a stint at Louisiana Tech. Branch picked Miami over Auburn and Oklahoma State.

WHY ITS BIG FOR MIAMI

Diaz tabbed Baker to not only direct the defense, but extend the Canes’ recruiting reach into Louisiana. Branch HS the first Louisiana prospect to commit to Miami since 2013 when New Orleans tight end Standish Dobard signed with the team, and that was under a prior regime. Now, Miami is making a splash in The Boot and holds an early commitment from a versatile piece in the secondary, which is a signature characteristic Baker seeks in his defensive backs. Branch can line up at multiple positions and is a physical run defender, a corner that’s not afraid to lower his shoulder and deliver a hit to a running back or wide receiver. He’s got a ton of promise in pass coverage. He thrives in zone coverage with great short-area quickness and is always physical in press-man.

WHY IT HURTS AUBURN, OKLAHOMA STATE