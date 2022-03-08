Commitment breakdown: Miami reels in OL Antonio Tripp

Offensive lineman Antonio Tripp couldn't wait to announce his commitment. After recently saying he wanted to hold off until June to commit, the Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh standout announced that he was committing to Miami. Tripp chose the Canes after visiting earlier this week.

WHAT THE CANES ARE GETTING

Tripp is a versatile interior offensive lineman that excels as a run blocker and plays with an edge. Tripp checks the boxes from a physical perspective but the strength and conditioning program at Miami will need to help him reshape his body a bit before he is field ready. The Miami coaches are going to love the attitude and aggressiveness that Tripp plays with. He drives defenders off the ball and does a good job finding blocks at the second and third levels of the defense. He is a good pass blocker as well but this is the area he'll need to see the most improvement before he can be a regular contributor.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR MIAMI