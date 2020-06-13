Saturday evening marked Rivals250 wide receiver Romello Brinson’s second verbal commitment to Miami, and this one seems have a better chance of sticking until signing day. Below, Rivals.com explores what Brinson’s pledge means fo the Hurricanes.





WHAT MIAMI IS GETTING:

Brinson has incredibly long arms even for his size, so he plays even bigger than his 6-foot-2 frame. His catch radius is one of his best qualities, and his hands are as reliable as hands come. Brinson might not be the fastest or most explosive wideout in the 2021 class, but he possesses solid-enough speed, and the athleticism is there in spades. He has oftentimes shown off an impressive vertical and the ability to high-point balls in the end zone. Brinson was one of Miami Northwestern’s main offensive weapons on a team that captured a Florida State title in 2019 and is a mainstay on the national camp circuit. That’s all to say the Rivals250 wide receiver has proven that his game holds up against major college-bound defensive backs. Brinson needs to add weight and become a bit more explosive, but the four-star prospect has the tools to become an all-conference type receiver at the next level.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE HURRICANES

Brinson is a player with options, as he was a priority for both Georgia and Texas A&M. His commitment is a demonstration of faith when it comes to Manny Diaz and company, who will need to bounce back from a mediocre season in 2019. If the Hurricanes push for an ACC title this fall, these kinds of recruiting victories should become the norm. As a bonus, this can only hep UM’s case with priority defensive back target Kamren Kinchens, who plays alongside Brinson at Miami Northwestern



