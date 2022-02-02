Commitment Breakdown: Three-star OL Anez Cooper to Miami

After weeks of speculation on where three-star Alabama offensive lineman Anez Cooper may sign, Auburn, Syracuse, Oregon or Miami, the Hurricanes won the recruiting battle. In the process, Miami signed a mountain of an interior player that can contribute early.

WHAT THE HURRICANES ARE GETTING

Listed at 6-foot, 5-inches, 330 pounds, Miami is getting a behemoth on the offensive line. When the stakes are high in a tight game needing to extend the drive on a third and short, the play call is to run behind Cooper.

WHAT MAKES COOPER DIFFERENT

Suiting up against Alabama 5A competition for Pleasant Grove High School, Cooper was used at both guard and tackle. Trying to picture someone that size move around, he is athletic enough they would pull him from right tackle into the interior to help blow open holes for his running backs. Because of his physical presence, strength and talent, Cooper can easily be a three-year starter kind of guy that could mold into an All-ACC performer.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MIAMI

Knowing head coach Mario Cristobal’s style of play, he puts a heavy emphasis on the line of scrimmage. Games are won in the trenches and Cooper is the caliber of player that makes the Hurricanes’ roster better. Signing Cooper is a big win for Cristobal and company.