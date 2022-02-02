Commitment Breakdown: Three-star OL Matthew McCoy to Miami

A tight recruiting race between Minnesota, Maryland, Florida, Miami, UCF and Mississippi State came down to the wire with three-star Creekside High School offensive tackle Matthew McCoy. McCoy’s top-six posted on Jan. 5 kept fanbases guessing with the Hurricanes keeping him in-state for college.

WHAT THE HURRICANES ARE GETTING

Miami is receiving a ton of athletic potential that is nowhere near close to a finished product. McCoy played both left and right tackle for his St. Johns area squad and has the size and capabilities to do either at Miami. McCoy is still slender for his 6-foot, 6-inch, 285-pound frame, but he will get monstrous in the Hurricanes strength and conditioning program.

WHAT MAKES MCCOY DIFFERENT

All the makings of a cornerstone offensive tackle are there. McCoy has the size, long arms and want-to when engaged in his blocks. His game film shows how quick and athletic he is, moving more like a tight end than the prototypical offensive tackle. There is no telling just how good McCoy can be given a couple of years in the Hurricanes’ program.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MIAMI

All programs have the must win now mentality, but the best recruiting classes are about fit and the future. McCoy can work into being a future starter at Miami at a key position at left tackle. Finding a potential cornerstone left tackle in any recruiting class is a big win.