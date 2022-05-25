Commitment predictions for top 10 uncommitted 2023 WRs

USC and Ohio State have emerged as the frontrunners at this point in his recruitment. His relationship and comfort level with new USC coach Lincoln Riley and position coach Dennis Simmons from the time he was committed to them at Oklahoma could be tough to beat. The distance from South Florida is a factor, but doesn’t seem like a deal-breaker. Ohio State is looming, though, and with position coach Brian Hartline involved and all the success the Buckeyes have had at the receiver spot over the years, that’s not lost on Inniss. Miami is battling, Texas A&M is making a serious push and Alabama and others are in there. But the Trojans and Buckeyes have to like their positioning right now. Prediction: USC



*****

LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M and Florida State made the top six for the Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic five-star receiver in April and a bunch of visits are expected this summer as his recruitment gets cleared up. The sensible pick here would be LSU since he’s a hometown kid, the coaching staff has made him a priority and position coach Cortez Hankton has done a great job recruiting him. But Alabama and Texas A&M are putting on the full-court press (with the Crimson Tide also having success with high-end receivers in Louisiana last recruiting cycle) and his former high school coach is now on staff at Florida State. That could play a big role. Prediction: LSU

*****

There has been a feeling for a while that Tate would return to the Midwest to play his college football, with Ohio State and Notre Dame battling it out for the five-star receiver. He’s originally from the Chicago area, so the expectation was that the Irish had a huge pull, and then the Buckeyes would be a major contender as well for so many reasons. But in recent months things have dramatically changed, with Tennessee jumping in the picture and not only becoming a contender but a real player. Tate keeps visiting Knoxville, the tie-in with five-star QB Nico Iamaleava is important and Tennessee might be the team to beat now. Prediction: Tennessee

*****

Texas A&M has emerged as the team to watch in recent months as the Aggies have greatly intrigued the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan standout who is leaning toward playing football in the SEC. Alabama has been pursuing him as well and Georgia is also in that upper echelon, but right now A&M looks best in his recruitment. Miami cannot be counted out as first-year coach Mario Cristobal looks to keep the top players home, and then others like Florida and Pitt could surprise as well. Prediction: Texas A&M

*****

The four-star from Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep is not in any rush to make a decision, but there are some schools that are starting to separate themselves and stand out in his recruitment. Miami is definitely one of those programs since Brown is tight with coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, among others, and said it was like “family” when he visited there recently. Florida State has always been high on the list, along with LSU and then Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida and others are also battling it out for the speedster. Prediction: Miami

*****

There were some surprising additions - and schools not mentioned - in Hale’s top six of USC, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State. The four-star receiver has talked highly of LSU and Oklahoma throughout his recruitment, but neither made the cut. The Longview, Texas, four-star played with Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, so that could be a consideration, and Alabama and Georgia have also moved into a serious role here, but it’s definitely still uncertain where Hale ends up. Prediction: Texas A&M

*****

A top five of Texas A&M, Michigan, Texas, Florida and Jackson State has emerged for the dynamic four-star receiver, and he’s recently booked trips to Ann Arbor and Gainesville. A lot of things could still happen in Cook’s recruitment, but it looks like Texas is definitely the frontrunner at this point and if the Longhorns land five-star QB Arch Manning then it’s as close to a lock as possible. Also watch Jackson State here. If Deion Sanders makes a real run at Cook then it could be interesting. Prediction: Texas

*****

Ohio State and NC State have become the frontrunners for the four-star receiver from Rolesville, N.C., as numerous friends are committed or playing for the Wolfpack. But it feels like the Buckeyes hold the edge in his recruitment. Once Ohio State got seriously involved with its development of players at the position, the Buckeyes moved to the front. A new offer from Alabama does make things more interesting, especially if he visits Tuscaloosa. North Carolina and Clemson will also be in the mix. Prediction: Ohio State

*****

Notre Dame, Texas, South Carolina and Oklahoma are the four finalists for the Austin (Texas) Westlake standout, and while official visits are important it looks like the Irish and the Longhorns have the edge. Notre Dame could be the team to beat right now as the coaching staff has shown the ability to dip into the state of Texas, especially in this recruiting class, for high-end players. Texas is right there but trailing a little bit as visits are coming up. Prediction: Notre Dame

*****