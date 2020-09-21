{{ timeAgo('2020-09-21 01:22:00 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Recruits react to win over Louisville, predict UM-FSU
Gary Ferman
•
CaneSport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.
We catch up with several recruits for their reactions off Saturday night’s win and they give their UM-FSU take:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news