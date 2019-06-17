Committed: Flagg locks in with Miami after great visit weekend
Houston (Tex.) North Shore High School LB Corey Flagg Jr. announced his commitment to Miami Monday night, 24 hours after he wrapped up his official visit to The U.Flagg made the announcement with a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news