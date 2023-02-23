Comparison: Miami has a chance to finish better than the 2013 team
Miami’s 2012-13 team is arguably the best team in the program’s history. It was just Jim Larranaga’s second year as head coach, but the team was a veteran roster that finished with both the regular season conference title and the ACC tournament championship, both feats were firsts in program history.
The Hurricanes were the first team aside from Duke and North Carolina to win both the regular season and tournament championship since NC State in 1974. The team finished 5th in the final AP Poll.
Miami's chances to win the ACC regular season title increased Wednesday night when Virginia was upset by Boston College. If Miami wins out it would accomplish its first team goal, winning the regular season conference championship.
"Obviously we want to get wins in all these in order to give ourselves a chance to win this regular season ACC championship, that would be an even better feeling," said sophomore guard Nijel Pack.
Let's compare the 2013 to 2023 team:
|2012-13
|2022-23
|
Points
|
69.7
|
79.5
|
Rebounds
|
32.8
|
34.7
|
Assists
|
11.3
|
14.9
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
45
|
48
|
3-Pt Field Goal Percentage
|
36
|
36
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
68
|
77
|
Offensive Rebounds
|
9.9
|
10.3
|
Steals
|
6.2
|
7.6
|
Blocks
|
4.4
|
3.3
This year's team wins in nearly every major category except for blocks per game. Both teams shoot the same percentage from three and both attempt nearly the same amount of threes per game with the 2013 team averaging 19.5 per game and the 2023 team averaging 20.7 attempts per contest.
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|FG %
|
Shane Larkin
|
14.5
|
3.8
|
4.6
|
47
|
Durand Scott
|
13.1
|
4
|
2.6
|
45
|
Kenny Kadji
|
12.9
|
6.8
|
0.8
|
47
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|FG %
|
Isaiah Wong
|
16.3
|
4.4
|
3.4
|
45
|
Jordan Miller
|
14.9
|
6
|
2.6
|
53
|
Norchad Omier
|
14
|
10
|
1.1
|
59
What stands out from the individual statistics is that this year's team has four players averaging double-figures compared to the 2013 team with three players in double digits.
Sophomore guard Pack is the fourth-leading scorer for the Hurricanes averaging 13.9 points per game which would qualify for second most on the '13 team.
The 2013 team entered the NCAA tournament as a 2-seed but was eliminated in the sweet sixteen by Marquette. The 2023 team is projected as a 5th seed at the moment, but the current team has what the 2013 does not have, and that's March Madness experience.
Miami's '13 team lost to Minnesota in the NIT in its previous season while the Hurricanes of course made it to its first elite eight in school history last year. Leading scorers Wong and Miller were key parts of last year's run.
Miami returns to the hardwood Saturday to host Florida State at the Watsco Center.
