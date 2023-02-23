Miami’s 2012-13 team is arguably the best team in the program’s history. It was just Jim Larranaga’s second year as head coach, but the team was a veteran roster that finished with both the regular season conference title and the ACC tournament championship, both feats were firsts in program history.

The Hurricanes were the first team aside from Duke and North Carolina to win both the regular season and tournament championship since NC State in 1974. The team finished 5th in the final AP Poll.

Miami's chances to win the ACC regular season title increased Wednesday night when Virginia was upset by Boston College. If Miami wins out it would accomplish its first team goal, winning the regular season conference championship.

"Obviously we want to get wins in all these in order to give ourselves a chance to win this regular season ACC championship, that would be an even better feeling," said sophomore guard Nijel Pack.

Let's compare the 2013 to 2023 team:



