Coordinators Dawson and Guidry address media on day 2 of spring practice
New offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson talks of why he chose to come to Miami on day two of spring practice.
Dawson shared his thoughts on the quarterbacks and mentioned that Tyler Van Dyke is a good fit for his offense. Dawson said Jacurri Brown had one of the better skill sets he's seen as a coach.
He shares his impression of the offensive coaching staff, assessing personnel, and the wide receiver room.
Dawson also shared some of his offensive philosophies and talked about the interview process and how he landed in Miami.
New Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry started with his thoughts on junior safety Kamren Kinchens, freshman safety Kaleb Spencer and transfer linebacker Francisco Mauigoa. He mentioned that Te'Cory Couch and Jaden Harris have practiced at the star (nickel corner) position.
He talks of the hiring process and what appealed to him about Miami. The Louisiana native talked about recruiting 'the Boot' area.
Coach Guidry said that it is difficult to assess the team's depth at the moment with many players out due to injury and in the fall the depth chart will change daily.
Guidry also shares his thought on defensive ends coach Jason Taylor and linebackers coach Derek Nicholson.
He shares his defensive philosophies and where his passion for the game started.
Miami practice will resume Thursday with a start time of 9:00 AM.
