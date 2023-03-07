New offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson talks of why he chose to come to Miami on day two of spring practice.

Dawson shared his thoughts on the quarterbacks and mentioned that Tyler Van Dyke is a good fit for his offense. Dawson said Jacurri Brown had one of the better skill sets he's seen as a coach.

He shares his impression of the offensive coaching staff, assessing personnel, and the wide receiver room.

Dawson also shared some of his offensive philosophies and talked about the interview process and how he landed in Miami.