Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis starts with comments on Freshman Quarterback Jacurri Brown 's play, the state of Tyler Van Dyke despite not playing, and changing the playbook as the years has progressed.

Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele talks about the play of the defense against Clemson and what to expect Pittsburgh. He also shares his thoughts on the play of Kamren Kinchens, Leonard Taylor, and Darrell Jackson.

Miami hosts Pittsburgh this Saturday and hopes to become bowl eligible with a win.