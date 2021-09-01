Corey Flagg ready for game 1 'Bama challenge in 1st start

It was midway through fall drills that linebackers coach Jonathan Patke was asked about Corey Flagg’s progress.

Patke said at that time, “Corey has been great, has come a long way. What I told him is he can’t press - you can’t make every play. You have to do your job at an elite level and the plays will come to you. He’s been good, shows up with his instincts and will to run to the football. He plays really hard.”

Fast-forward to Monday, and Flagg was named the starter over BJ Jennings, a veteran who started at MLB last season.

After Wednesday’s drills Flagg shared his reaction to the news he would get his first-ever start against top-ranked Alabama.

“We’re pretty deep on the depth chart, I’d say the ones and twos are starters, everyone rotates,” Flagg said. “Great defenses have great depth.

“I shared the (starting) news with my pops. Can’t wait to go out on Saturday and play.”

Flagg’s experience to this point?

Last year he played in eight games off the bench and had 15 tackles.

No, there’s not much quality experience here.

But he says he’s ready to get the job done.

“I just focused (this fall) on doing my job,” Flagg said. “This is really my first full camp in the defense that coach Diaz wants. Just focused on doing my job at a high level.

“Just run and hit, play physical, do my job at a high level.”

Flagg adds that “I’ve improved just in my body alone. I changed the way I eat, have seen the way it changed my game and I took off from there. I perform at a high level in practice, so in a game I won’t be surprised. I give 110 percent in practice, I’m in pretty good shape.”

Flagg is joined at the linebacker level by another new starter, WILL Keontra Smith.

“Me and Keontra play really well together,” Flagg said. “Our job is to run and hit - me and Keontra can do that.”

The bottom line for Flagg as he closes in on that first start against ‘Bama in a packed stadium?

He says he won’t be overwhelmed by the game atmosphere.

“I’m from Texas, played Texas football, was in states two times in a row, packed stadium, I don’t care about the fans in the stadium, just play my best ball,” Flagg said. “I know it’s going to be a packed house, but it is what it is.”